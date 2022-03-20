HIRTREITER - Susan M. "Suzi"Age 46, passed away March 7, 2022, at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a life of chasing her dreams.Suzi was born on October 20, 1975, in Buffalo, NY, to Marie and Ronald Hirtreiter. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and worked as a hospice nurse in Honolulu, having a successful career in caregiving.Suzi is survived by her aunts Joyce Haskell, Bernice Haskell, Margie Hirtreiter and Annie Hirtreiter; her sister, Sandy Terzian; her brothers, Robert Hirtreiter and David Hirtreiter; her nieces and nephew and communities of people, whose lives were changed because of her vibrant presence.Besides spending time with her family and friends, Suzi had a passion for traveling, exercising, spreading knowledge and positivity, singing loudly, and dancing like no one was watching. Suzi had a fun loving and magnetic personality, and was known for her ability to make every day feel like a holiday. She touched many lives with her spirit and her passion for life.Family and friends are may call Sunday, March 27th, 2-4 PM at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Celebration of Susan's Life will occur at 3:30 PM. Online condolences to