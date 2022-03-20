HIRTREITER - Susan M. "Suzi"
Age 46, passed away March 7, 2022, at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a life of chasing her dreams.
Suzi was born on October 20, 1975, in Buffalo, NY, to Marie and Ronald Hirtreiter. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and worked as a hospice nurse in Honolulu, having a successful career in caregiving.
Suzi is survived by her aunts Joyce Haskell, Bernice Haskell, Margie Hirtreiter and Annie Hirtreiter; her sister, Sandy Terzian; her brothers, Robert Hirtreiter and David Hirtreiter; her nieces and nephew and communities of people, whose lives were changed because of her vibrant presence.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Suzi had a passion for traveling, exercising, spreading knowledge and positivity, singing loudly, and dancing like no one was watching. Suzi had a fun loving and magnetic personality, and was known for her ability to make every day feel like a holiday. She touched many lives with her spirit and her passion for life.
Family and friends are may call Sunday, March 27th, 2-4 PM at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Celebration of Susan's Life will occur at 3:30 PM. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.