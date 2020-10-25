ZEITZ - Susan J. (nee Dunn)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away on October 22, 2020. Devoted mother of Ashley (Matthew) Urbano and Andrew Zeitz; cherished grandmother of Lennox and Reggie Urbano; beloved daughter of the late Clinton and Jean (Slattery) Dunn; dear sister of Patricia, Clinton (Margaret Case) and Gary (Bonnie) Dunn. Susan graduated from Maryvale High School in 1971. She attended ECC for liberal arts and graduated from Trocaire College and was certified in phlebotomy. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.