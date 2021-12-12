Menu
Susan M. KORTASH
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
KORTASH - Susan M.
(nee Felser)
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kortash Jr.; loving mother of Melissa (Sean) Walsh and Michael E. Kortash; loving grandmother of Casey Walsh; loving companion of Stephen Schlagenhauf; sister of Kathleen Proper; daughter-in-law of Ruth (late Michael Sr.) Kortash; sister-in-law of Kathy Ann (Chester) Pastuszynski, Joy (Adelaja) Young and Kimberly (Nicholas) Macauley; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. Masks must be worn for funeral home visitation hours and church mass. Online condolences may be shared at
www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
13
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
14
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
NY
