KORTASH - Susan M.(nee Felser)Of South Buffalo, NY, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kortash Jr.; loving mother of Melissa (Sean) Walsh and Michael E. Kortash; loving grandmother of Casey Walsh; loving companion of Stephen Schlagenhauf; sister of Kathleen Proper; daughter-in-law of Ruth (late Michael Sr.) Kortash; sister-in-law of Kathy Ann (Chester) Pastuszynski, Joy (Adelaja) Young and Kimberly (Nicholas) Macauley; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. Masks must be worn for funeral home visitation hours and church mass.