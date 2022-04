KOVACS - Susan M.(nee Polanski)September 26, 2021. Devoted mother of Paul S. Kovacs. Loving daughter of the late Edward and June Polanski. Dear sister of the late Marianne Ferguson. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. for Memorial Visitations Friday, from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory to the donor's choice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com