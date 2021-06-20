Menu
Susan Grace KRAUS
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
KRAUS - Susan Grace
(nee Whitaker)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, joined Our Heavenly Father and reunited with family June 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Adam Kraus; loving mother of Kevin M. (Marian) Kraus and Kim Marie (Casimer) Kielbasa; grandmother of Jacqueline (Brian) Borkowski and Ryan (Aryn) Kraus and was eagerly awaiting two great-grandchildren due this year; daughter of the late Warren E. and MaryAlice E. (Busch) Whitaker; sister of the late Gail P. Whitaker; she is also survived by several "adopted" daughters, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Susan's Life at Bible Believers Church, 751 French Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 PM. Private interment at St. Matthews Cemetery. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bible Believers Baptist Church
751 French Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just learned of your mother's death. We have many happy memories of times past. May God be with you during this difficult time.
Florence and Beth Ann
June 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Sue will be missed by so many. May she Rest In Peace.
Kris & Diane Busch
Family
June 11, 2021
