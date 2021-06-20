KRAUS - Susan Grace
(nee Whitaker)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, joined Our Heavenly Father and reunited with family June 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Adam Kraus; loving mother of Kevin M. (Marian) Kraus and Kim Marie (Casimer) Kielbasa; grandmother of Jacqueline (Brian) Borkowski and Ryan (Aryn) Kraus and was eagerly awaiting two great-grandchildren due this year; daughter of the late Warren E. and MaryAlice E. (Busch) Whitaker; sister of the late Gail P. Whitaker; she is also survived by several "adopted" daughters, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Susan's Life at Bible Believers Church, 751 French Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 PM. Private interment at St. Matthews Cemetery. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.