KRUSZKA - Susan B.

(nee Lannon)

Formerly of Angola, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Casey Kruszka; loving mother of Casey, Clancey, DeMaris and Pat (Jennifer) Kruszka. Sister of William Lannon. Cherished grandmother of Bill, Hannah and Meghan Kruszka. Family and friends invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, at 10:30 AM, in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.