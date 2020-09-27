GROSS - Susan Marie (Maggiore) (nee Carey)
Age 64, of Tonawanda, September 25, 2020, in Hospice Buffalo, after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Elwood and Marilyn (Ball) Carey. Susan was an avid bingo player, she loved cats and cooking. Beloved wife of Brian Gross; mother of Pasquale (fiancée Jennifer) Maggiore and Alexander Gross; stepmother of Sarah (Bill) Gambino; grandmother of Carmella Mae Gambino; sister of Deborrah (Chuck) Covell, Tamara (Anthony) Dipasquale, Kevin Carey, Todd (Joanne) Carey and the late Michael Carey; aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Monday from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Hospice or SPCA Serving Erie County. Guest register available at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com