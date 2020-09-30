KNAPP - Susan Marie

(nee Truby)

Age 75, of Great Valley, NY, passed away September 27, 2020. Susan was born of the late Ernest and Margorie (Hanbury) Truby on April 4, 1945. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Jo Ann (Truby) Waite and Linda Jane (Truby) Schumaher; and her husband George "Bud" Knapp; she is survived by a daughter, Michelle Clark; two granddaughters, Charlie and Truby Clark; her sister, Jean Rae (Truby) Erskine; six nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 411 Rock City Street, Little Valley, NY, on Saturday, from 5-6 PM, followed by Funeral Services at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college fund for her granddaughter, Truby Clark.





