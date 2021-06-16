Masterman - Susan L.
(nee Peterson)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on June 14, 2021 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Gary "Mike" Masterman; devoted mother of Jenifer (George) Pankow, Kristen (Peter) Ernst, Jeffrey (Erin) Masterman; loving grandmother of Riley, Andrew, Evan, Abby, and Sean; caring friend to many; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, 5-8 PM and Thursday 4-8PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.