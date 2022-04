Masterman - Susan L.(nee Peterson)Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on June 14, 2021 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Gary "Mike" Masterman; devoted mother of Jenifer (George) Pankow, Kristen (Peter) Ernst, Jeffrey (Erin) Masterman; loving grandmother of Riley, Andrew, Evan, Abby, and Sean; caring friend to many; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, 5-8 PM and Thursday 4-8PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com