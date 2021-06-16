Menu
Susan L. MASTERMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Masterman - Susan L.
(nee Peterson)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on June 14, 2021 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Gary "Mike" Masterman; devoted mother of Jenifer (George) Pankow, Kristen (Peter) Ernst, Jeffrey (Erin) Masterman; loving grandmother of Riley, Andrew, Evan, Abby, and Sean; caring friend to many; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, 5-8 PM and Thursday 4-8PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Mike and Family. Iam so sorry for your loss. I haven't seen Sue in many years, but she was a wonderful lady.
Barbara Roedel
Friend
June 16, 2021
Mike I am so sorry to hear this. I think of you and Sue often since our days we lived next door in WS duplex. RIP Sue
Pam Cappuzzo
Friend
June 16, 2021
