Susan MICHAELS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MICHAELS - Susan
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 1, 2021. Devoted mother of Ronald Paladino and Merissa Paladino; cherished grandmother of Dominic, Nathaniel and Samara; loving daughter of Rita and the late John Michaels; dear sister of John (Robbie) Michaels and Robert (Sue) Michaels; treasured friend of Pam, Colleen, Anna, Rosie and many other special friends. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am beyond sorry to hear that Susan passed. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Prayers for your Mother
Sharie Braun
December 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Susan's family. I knew Sue through the Riverside Credit Union in Amherst & Peter Vito. I just found out today that she passed away. I'm sad today upon hearing this news, she was such a friendly nice lady. God's speed for her - right to heaven.
LT Patrick Morrow BPD
August 3, 2021
To Sue´s entire family: Our hearts are heavy to learn of this immense loss in your family. Fond memories of many good times in years gone by. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you a sense peace and strength only He can provide. Please know our prayers are with you at this difficult time. So very sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace. Sending our love, hugs and prayers to all.
Vince & Susie (Grancharoff) Carbone
Friend
July 4, 2021
To Susan´s entire family, My most sincere condolences. Your loss is felt by all! Our prayers are with you.
Sam Fini
July 4, 2021
