To Sue´s entire family: Our hearts are heavy to learn of this immense loss in your family. Fond memories of many good times in years gone by. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you a sense peace and strength only He can provide. Please know our prayers are with you at this difficult time. So very sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace. Sending our love, hugs and prayers to all.

Vince & Susie (Grancharoff) Carbone Friend July 4, 2021