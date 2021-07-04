MICHAELS - Susan
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 1, 2021. Devoted mother of Ronald Paladino and Merissa Paladino; cherished grandmother of Dominic, Nathaniel and Samara; loving daughter of Rita and the late John Michaels; dear sister of John (Robbie) Michaels and Robert (Sue) Michaels; treasured friend of Pam, Colleen, Anna, Rosie and many other special friends. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.