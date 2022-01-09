OLSZEWSKI - Susan L.

(nee Wesolowski)

Age 70, entered into rest December 17, 2021, in Gilbert, AZ. She was originally from Buffalo, NY. Loving wife of 51 years of James F. Olszewski. Sadly missed by her two sons, Jeffrey and Jake; and her two granddaughters Emma and Anne, whom she cherished. She was the daughter of the late Viola Wesolowski; and the sister of Kenneth (Judith) Wesolowski and the late Beverly (Will) Shaffer. She was also the sister-in-law of Dolly (Michael) Metros and Michael (Sue) Olszewski. Sue was a retired, dedicated, and compassionate RN for many years. She will be buried aside her mom, in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. A Family gathering at a later date will take place so the family can be together and share the many happy memories we have of her. She will be missed.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.