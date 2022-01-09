Menu
Susan L. OLSZEWSKI
OLSZEWSKI - Susan L.
(nee Wesolowski)
Age 70, entered into rest December 17, 2021, in Gilbert, AZ. She was originally from Buffalo, NY. Loving wife of 51 years of James F. Olszewski. Sadly missed by her two sons, Jeffrey and Jake; and her two granddaughters Emma and Anne, whom she cherished. She was the daughter of the late Viola Wesolowski; and the sister of Kenneth (Judith) Wesolowski and the late Beverly (Will) Shaffer. She was also the sister-in-law of Dolly (Michael) Metros and Michael (Sue) Olszewski. Sue was a retired, dedicated, and compassionate RN for many years. She will be buried aside her mom, in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. A Family gathering at a later date will take place so the family can be together and share the many happy memories we have of her. She will be missed.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Our thoughts and prayers with you and the family, Jim, as Sue takes her place with past loved ones and goes to make a new home for you and yours. Love and miss you!
Kitty and James Samuel
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear this sad news. She is way to young to leave this world. Her love and kindness showed in her beautiful face. Never to be forgotten! Our love and sympathy as she passes to her new like
Diane and Bob Raines
January 10, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Jim, Jake and Jeff and girls. "Pumpkin" was a special woman. Kind and compassionate to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Much love to all of you.
Mandy Evans Kirk
Friend
January 10, 2022
Wanted to extend my prayers to the family. I worked with Sue for several years on the rehab unit at Osborn. Always enjoyed her sense of humor and her laughter! God gained an angel for sure!
Shelly van vianen
Work
January 10, 2022
Many good memories working the night shift at Hepburn Hospital.....and night boat rides on the St Lawrence.....fly high, my friend .....my sympathy to the family...gone way too soon !
Sue Edwards
Work
January 10, 2022
My sincere Condolences to Jim and the whole family. She was a very Special person and a Wonderful Nurse. RIP Sue. Fly high when the Angels come to greet you. You will be missed.
Montroy Jeffra
Friend
January 10, 2022
RIP Cuzz your were a shining light in our family, you were loved dearly and will be missed , sincere condolences to your family , keeping them in our prayers
Mike n Missy Davey
Family
January 10, 2022
