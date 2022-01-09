PARKE - Susan F.
(nee McDowell)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on January 3, 2022. Loving wife of 65 years to Lowell Parke; devoted mother of Linda (Daniel) Larish and Lori Lockwood; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Kyle, Jason Larish and Kimberly, Jill, Jamie Lockwood; adored great-grandmother of Erika, Benjamin, Clara, and Lia Larish; loving daughter of the late George and Teresa McDowell; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in the future at Woodlawn Church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.