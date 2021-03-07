SHAUL - Susan E. (nee Terza)
Of Cheektowaga, March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Shaul; dearest mother of Lisa Lymberopoulos and Carrie Shaul; loving grandmother of Katherine, Jacob and Robert; sister of Barbara, Kathleen, Patrick, Margaret and the late Mary Jane; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.