Susan E. SHAUL
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
SHAUL - Susan E. (nee Terza)
Of Cheektowaga, March 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Shaul; dearest mother of Lisa Lymberopoulos and Carrie Shaul; loving grandmother of Katherine, Jacob and Robert; sister of Barbara, Kathleen, Patrick, Margaret and the late Mary Jane; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy and I want to send you our deepest sympathy at the of Sue.
Thomas Zaworski
March 6, 2021
