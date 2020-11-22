Menu
Susan SHRIVER
SHRIVER - Susan (nee Tross)
Passed away November 18, 2020.Beloved wife of Melvin Shriver; dear mother of Kari (Michael) Kubanet and Scott Shriver; loving grandmother of Isabella and Nathan; daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Canby). Friends may call Monday from 9 AM-11 AM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roswell Park and/or WNY SPCA. Susan was a member of the Aurora Sewing and Embroidery Club. Due to the recent COVID restrictions, a limit of 25 people will be allowed inside the building at any time. The link to stream the service will be located on our website at www.CANNANFH.com. Please click on Susan's name and the link is in the obituary section on her page.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
