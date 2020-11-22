SHRIVER - Susan (nee Tross)
Passed away November 18, 2020.Beloved wife of Melvin Shriver; dear mother of Kari (Michael) Kubanet and Scott Shriver; loving grandmother of Isabella and Nathan; daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Canby). Friends may call Monday from 9 AM-11 AM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roswell Park and/or WNY SPCA. Susan was a member of the Aurora Sewing and Embroidery Club. Due to the recent COVID restrictions, a limit of 25 people will be allowed inside the building at any time. The link to stream the service will be located on our website at www.CANNANFH.com
. Please click on Susan's name and the link is in the obituary section on her page.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.