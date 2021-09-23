STONEBRAKER - Susan J. "Sue"

Age 74, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at her Florida residence. She was born August 17, 1946, a native of Alexander and Lancaster, NY. Sue graduated from Alexander High School in 1964 and Bryant and Stratton Business School in 1965. After a long career as a medical billing specialist, she retired from ECMC. She is survived by her brothers, Victor E., Jr. (Gwyn), Daniel L. (Kathy), Donald W.; along with many nieces and nephews, their children and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor E. and Alice Jane (Burford) Stonebraker; and her son, Scott Wiktorski. Visitation and Funeral Service will be at DERMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tyrone, PA with Rev. Barry Vance officiating. Graveside burial will follow at Baughman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA or to Meals on Wheels in remembrance of Sue.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.