ARTHUR - Suzanne S.
(nee Simpson)
March 26, 2021, age 59. Beloved wife of Donald Arthur, Jr.; dear mother of Donald, III (Gabrielle), Deanna and Dean Arthur; dear sister of Edward F. Simpson, III, Patricia (Richard) Mason, Richard (Diane) Simpson, Paul (Tammy) Simpson and Marianne (Nancy Wood) Williams; dear daughter of the late Ann Simpson and Edward Simpson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 AM from the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd. Family and friends invited. The Mass will be live streamed on Facebook at the UB Newman page. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please visit Suzanne's Tribute Page and share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2021.