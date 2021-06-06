D'AMICO - Suzanne (nee Smith) (Muni)

On June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of David V. D'Amico; loving mother of Christopher (Kelly) Muni, Craig (Danielle) Muni and Shannon (Ralph) Corlis; dear step-mother of Vincent (Belah) D'Amico, Stephanie (Greg) Constantino and Katherine D'Amico; proud grandmother of Allyssa and Devin Muni, Zachary and Joey Muni and Shelby, Ella and Mason Corlis; step-grandmother of Gia D'Amico, Vincent, Jack and Lucia Constantino and Mason D'Amico; also survived by her Yorkie - Charlie. Friends received by the family on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 2-6 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where a Moment to Remember will be held at 6 PM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.