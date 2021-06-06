Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne D'Amico
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
D'AMICO - Suzanne (nee Smith) (Muni)
On June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of David V. D'Amico; loving mother of Christopher (Kelly) Muni, Craig (Danielle) Muni and Shannon (Ralph) Corlis; dear step-mother of Vincent (Belah) D'Amico, Stephanie (Greg) Constantino and Katherine D'Amico; proud grandmother of Allyssa and Devin Muni, Zachary and Joey Muni and Shelby, Ella and Mason Corlis; step-grandmother of Gia D'Amico, Vincent, Jack and Lucia Constantino and Mason D'Amico; also survived by her Yorkie - Charlie. Friends received by the family on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 2-6 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where a Moment to Remember will be held at 6 PM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you.. Rest In Peace Sue
Janice Mills
Family
June 10, 2021
Our condolences to Suzie´s family and friends. She was a great and loving woman who touched a lot of lives. May she rest in peace
Jeanne Ptak and Ross Intengan
June 9, 2021
Thinking of you all at this difficult time...Rest in Peace Sue
Miano Family
Family
June 8, 2021
Henry J. Cohen
June 7, 2021
We miss you dearly. You were always so kind and thoughtful. Until we meet again All our Love,
Belah, Vince & Gia
Family
June 6, 2021
Dave and families, so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Joe and Betty Bohn
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results