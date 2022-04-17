DOWNING - Suzanne
(nee Galmbacher)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of Mark Downing; devoted mother of Brianna, Dylan and Brenna; loving daughter of Phillip and the late Carolyne Galmbacher; cherished granddaughter of the late Eleanor Wilson; dear sister-in-law of Joe (Patty) Downing, Kim (Chris) Kiernan, Molly (Chris) Faulks and the late Pam (Don) Hudson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Suzanne loved being a mother and spending time with her children. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.