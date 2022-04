DOWNING - Suzanne(nee Galmbacher)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of Mark Downing; devoted mother of Brianna, Dylan and Brenna; loving daughter of Phillip and the late Carolyne Galmbacher; cherished granddaughter of the late Eleanor Wilson; dear sister-in-law of Joe (Patty) Downing, Kim (Chris) Kiernan, Molly (Chris) Faulks and the late Pam (Don) Hudson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Suzanne loved being a mother and spending time with her children. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com