KREUZER - Suzanne M. (nee Barrett) Born September 20, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of 51 years to Jim Kreuzer; dear mother of Michael (Debbie) Kreuzer, Tom (Miriam) Kreuzer and Katie (Ryan) Greenway; loving grandmother of Jack, Matthew, Drew, Juliana, Mara, Clare, Patrick and Maeve; dear sister of Patricia Daleo, James (Suzanne), Terrance (Margaret), Timothy (Roseanne Berry), Michael (Barbara), Thomas (Dolores) Barrett and Lynn (William) Markel; loving daughter of the late Francis "Cy" and Jane Barrett; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 14th, 2:00 PM-6:30 PM at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd. (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home), where a Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM. After an early career in nursing, she obtained her Masters of Science in Nursing and began a 31 year career as a Nursing Professor in the RN program at Trocaire College. The family gives special thanks to Christine Palumbo for the excellent care and friendship she provided to Suzanne.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the Kreuzer/Barrett families. I will always have fond memories of Suzanne and her mom, Jane, while working at Trocaire College!!!
Elaine Szczepanski
October 14, 2021
Jim & Family, your love & devotion to Suzanne has been so admirable! May the love & support of family and friends help all of you find comfort at this difficult time! God Bless! Love & hugs. Colleen & Dan
Colleen Parker Gallagher
Family
October 13, 2021
Dear Jim, Michael, Tom and Katie,
Please accept my deepest condolences at this difficult time.
I have many fond and happy memories of Sue. Especially her great sense of humor and her love for enjoying life to the fullest.
So sorry for your loss.
Marilyn Melnyk
Friend
October 12, 2021
Amanda Gordon Fletcher
October 12, 2021
Michael, VeLisa and Sharifa
October 12, 2021
Please know that, during this difficult time, your family is in the thoughts and prayers of the current and former members of the City Honors/Fosdick-Masten Park Foundation. We are so very sorry for your loss.
City Honors/Fosdick-Masten Park Foundation
Friend
October 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was a thoughtful, caring, compassionate woman. I was her nursing student 29 years ago. May she rest in peace.
Kathy Clark RN
School
October 10, 2021
During our years teaching at Trocaire College, Sue was such a fun loving and hard working professional who set an example for students, faculty and staff. Her infectious smile and quick laughter are great memories for me. Her dedication to her family was most admirable- a model of love and devotion. Thank you, Sue, for all you did for everyone here on earth. Love and peace, Beverly Slichta-Cusick
Beverly Slichta-Cusick
October 10, 2021
Such a Great mentor and educator ,many of us owe our success,to her guidance.