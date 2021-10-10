KREUZER - Suzanne M. (nee Barrett)

Born September 20, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of 51 years to Jim Kreuzer; dear mother of Michael (Debbie) Kreuzer, Tom (Miriam) Kreuzer and Katie (Ryan) Greenway; loving grandmother of Jack, Matthew, Drew, Juliana, Mara, Clare, Patrick and Maeve; dear sister of Patricia Daleo, James (Suzanne), Terrance (Margaret), Timothy (Roseanne Berry), Michael (Barbara), Thomas (Dolores) Barrett and Lynn (William) Markel; loving daughter of the late Francis "Cy" and Jane Barrett; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 14th, 2:00 PM-6:30 PM at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd. (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home), where a Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM. After an early career in nursing, she obtained her Masters of Science in Nursing and began a 31 year career as a Nursing Professor in the RN program at Trocaire College. The family gives special thanks to Christine Palumbo for the excellent care and friendship she provided to Suzanne.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.