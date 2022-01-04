LYNCH - Suzanne E.
Passed away December 28, 2021 at home in Tonkawa, OK, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved mother of April (Peter) Smith and Dawn Marie (Melvin) Sutton; loving grandmother to Michael, Mellisa and Austin; dear sister of Dennis (Elise) Lynch and the late Kathleen Lynch; aunt of Felix Gawron, Charlotte Cole, Margaret Lynch. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 4 - 6 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints R.C. Church, 207 Esser St., Buffalo, Thursday at 10:30 AM. (Please meet at church). Condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.