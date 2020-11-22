BUTTINO - Suzanne M. (nee Novelli)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony P. Buttino Sr.; devoted mother of Debora (Michael) Dalessandro, Anthony Jr. (Sarah) Buttino, Julie (Robert) Cappello, Thomas (Amy) Buttino and Michael (Sarah) Buttino; cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Marion Novelli; dear sister of Thomas (Sharlene) Novelli and Marilyn (late Fran) Privitere; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca for family only due to the COVID restrictions. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Family Promise of WNY. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Sue was a Pastoral Associate for 24 years for St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Seneca. She was a leader in the formation of the RCIA Program at St. Catherine's, served as a member of the Diocesan Team and spoke at National Conventions. Many were blessed by her love, faith-filled wisdom and amazing hugs. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.