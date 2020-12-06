Menu
Suzanne Marie HARTKE
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
HARTKE - Suzanne Marie
Born March 2, 1937, in Buffalo. She graduated from Rosary Hill, Daeman College and continued to be a teacher in Niagara Falls, Lancaster, and finished her 35-year career at JFK High School. Suzanne was a devout Catholic and served as CCD Director, Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Aloysius until her move to Florida in 2005. She continued to serve as a Lector at St Maximilian Kolbe in Port Charlotte, Florida. After a lengthy illness, Suzanne passed away peacefully in her Florida home on November 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving brothers Howard (Janice), Gerald (Diane), Michael (Joyce), and Alan (Cathy); she also leaves many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who were very fond of her and will miss their Aunt Sue dearly. A Celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Suzanne's name to TheTeachersDesk.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
