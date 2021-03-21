MARQUARDT - Suzanne Joy (nee Spencer)
March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Marquardt; loving mother of Julie (William) Healey, Scott (Janine) and Todd (Patrice) Marquardt; dearest grandmother of Madison, Logan, Kole, Jenna and Zachary; sister of Christy (Paul) Schwartzott and the late James Spencer. Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Saturday from 2-5:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Suzanne's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Attendance restrictions may limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 26, 2021.