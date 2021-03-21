Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne Joy MARQUARDT
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
MARQUARDT - Suzanne Joy (nee Spencer)
March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Marquardt; loving mother of Julie (William) Healey, Scott (Janine) and Todd (Patrice) Marquardt; dearest grandmother of Madison, Logan, Kole, Jenna and Zachary; sister of Christy (Paul) Schwartzott and the late James Spencer. Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Saturday from 2-5:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Suzanne's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Attendance restrictions may limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
27
Memorial service
5:30p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Dear Julie, Scott, and Todd, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I adored you mom. She was such a role-model to me in so many sweet, quiet, generous ways and such a welcome relief to see a kind mother. She helped me learn things about sewing and painting furniture. I loved the warm autumnal colors of your house and always felt comfortable in the place she created. She was a treasure. Thank you for letting me peek into your lives and know her. m
Melinda Adamczyk
April 14, 2021
Scott, Janine, Zach & Jenna, deepest sympathies during your time of loss. Our Mission Foods team's prayers are with all of you and the extended Marquardt family during this time.
Tom Daley
Coworker
March 25, 2021
Very sorry to read of Sue´s passing. I worked with her one Christmas back in the 80´s at AM&A´s. She was wonderful, patient and kind. I never forgot her. May you all find peace and comfort...
Diane
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Elizabeth and Vinnie Provenzano
March 24, 2021
Dear Todd and Patty, My thoughts and prayers are with you as well as Madison, Logan, and Kole. I hope your loving memories help you through this difficult time--memories that will stay with you forever.
Bonnie Parsons
March 23, 2021
Dear Julie, Todd and Scott ...how fitting that your mom's middle name is Joy. She was a very sweet lady who brought joy to all that knew her. We are so sorry for your loss.
Mary Ann & Jerry Healey
March 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss my prayers to you and your family
Paul Brink
March 21, 2021
Todd and Patty, I am sincerely sorry for you loss. I will always remember Sue and Don fondly. They were a handsome and charming couple who exuded warmth and grace. I am grateful for having the privilege to have known them.
Tom Cleary
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results