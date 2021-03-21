Dear Julie, Scott, and Todd, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I adored you mom. She was such a role-model to me in so many sweet, quiet, generous ways and such a welcome relief to see a kind mother. She helped me learn things about sewing and painting furniture. I loved the warm autumnal colors of your house and always felt comfortable in the place she created. She was a treasure. Thank you for letting me peek into your lives and know her. m

Melinda Adamczyk April 14, 2021