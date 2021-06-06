Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne McCALLIE
McCALLIE - Suzanne (nee Pellitieri)
May 7, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved mother of Patrick McCallie and Amie Ford (Marcus); she was a loving grandmother; also survived by siblings, nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass June 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 1885 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Holy Family Church
1885 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
R~I~P Sue .Well REMEMBER all the good time we had. Love Gwen
Gwen Wagner
June 7, 2021
Mama Sue ,your love and laughter will be missed! You were a phenomenal force and one of the most generous and loving people I've ever been blessed to know. You are resting in the Lord's arms I love you alwaya
Taleria (Poo)
Family
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results