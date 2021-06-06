McCALLIE - Suzanne (nee Pellitieri) May 7, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved mother of Patrick McCallie and Amie Ford (Marcus); she was a loving grandmother; also survived by siblings, nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass June 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 1885 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220.
R~I~P Sue .Well REMEMBER all the good time we had. Love Gwen
Gwen Wagner
June 7, 2021
Mama Sue ,your love and laughter will be missed! You were a phenomenal force and one of the most generous and loving people I've ever been blessed to know. You are resting in the Lord's arms I love you alwaya