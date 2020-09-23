Menu
Suzanne SZARPA
SZARPA - Suzanne
(nee Kusmierczyk)
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest September 21, 2020; devoted mother of Kyle Szarpa; former wife of David Szarpa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Joanne Kusmierczyk; dear sister of Marianne (late Charles) Fisher and the late Debra Seibert. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-4 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
