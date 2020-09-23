SZARPA - Suzanne
(nee Kusmierczyk)
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest September 21, 2020; devoted mother of Kyle Szarpa; former wife of David Szarpa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Joanne Kusmierczyk; dear sister of Marianne (late Charles) Fisher and the late Debra Seibert. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-4 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.