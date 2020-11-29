TAEGER - Suzanne Taylor
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Suzanne passed away peacefully at her home, age 76. She was born on April 5th in Springfield, OH. She studied education at Otterbein College and received her master's from Nazareth College. Suzanne was dedicated to the education of children across her over 40 year teaching career. She continued to teach in retirement, taking great pride in educating individuals as a literacy volunteer and helping her granddaughters to learn math, knitting, and baking. She will end her teaching career as it began, as a teaching aide, by donating her body to UB Medical School to help medical students study their profession. As a lifelong learner, Suzanne was an active member of AAUW of Buffalo, an avid supporter of the arts, and enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved companion, champion, and friend, her husband Michael. Suzanne was a talented seamstress, sharing this talent with many during the pandemic by sewing over 120 masks and surgical caps. Family was at the center of Suzanne's heart. She took great care in connecting with her family, children, and grandchildren through baking, playing games, attending events, and hosting many family dinners. Suzanne will be remembered for a legacy of generosity; in spirit, positivity, kindness, humor, beauty, and a quiet strength which touched everyone she knew. She fought her short battle with cancer with the same grace and courage that marked her actions throughout her wonderful life. Suzanne is survived by her beloved husband Michael, her children Amanda (Bill) Galley, Kurt (Kelly) Mueller, stepchildren Adam (Nina) Taeger, Vincent Taeger, Dean (Shaloma) Taeger, Julie McGonagle, grandchildren Sydney, Alyssa, Maxfield, David, William, Owen, and Andrew, her brother Stephen (Mary) Taylor, and sister Cynthia Taylor. She was predeceased by her mother and father and family members Patricia Taeger, and Scott McGonagle. Safety was of utmost importance to Suzanne and memorial services will be postponed until we can gather without concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Literacy Buffalo Niagara (literacybuffalo.org/donate
) or AAUW of Buffalo Scholarship fund (AAUWBuffalo.org
).
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.