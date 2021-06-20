CHERBOW - Sybil D. (nee Quitt)
Of Williamsville, NY formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 13, 2021, at age 92. Beloved wife of Leon Cherbow; dearest mother of Barbara (Steve) Naples, Cindy (Bob) Bruce, Alan (Colette) Cherbow, Pam (Marty) Griffin and Jill S. Cherbow; grandmother of Heather Seufert, Shawn (Beth) Seufert, Tiffany (Joshua) Rubin, Adam (Rachel) Bruce, Scott (Katie) Cherbow and Kevin (Laura) Cherbow; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; sister of Leslie M. Quitt. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.