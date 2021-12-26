SCIRRI - Sylvan John
Of Tonawanda Twp., December 17, 2021. Dear father of Silvano "Sil" (Bonnie) Scirri, Dean (Lisa) Scirri and Anna Scirri; loving grandfather of Ariahna, Gianna, Ava, Nina and Roman Scirri; brother of Andrew (Carol) Scirri and the late Nando (Rose), Louis (Barbara), Frank (Pam) Scirri and Bruna (late Tony) Rapini; beloved and longtime loving partner of Daun Miller; former husband of Nancy Scirri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (Dec. 28), 2-4 PM, when the Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: donate at T2T.org
. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.