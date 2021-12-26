Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvan John SCIRRI
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SCIRRI - Sylvan John
Of Tonawanda Twp., December 17, 2021. Dear father of Silvano "Sil" (Bonnie) Scirri, Dean (Lisa) Scirri and Anna Scirri; loving grandfather of Ariahna, Gianna, Ava, Nina and Roman Scirri; brother of Andrew (Carol) Scirri and the late Nando (Rose), Louis (Barbara), Frank (Pam) Scirri and Bruna (late Tony) Rapini; beloved and longtime loving partner of Daun Miller; former husband of Nancy Scirri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday (Dec. 28), 2-4 PM, when the Funeral Service will commence. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: donate at T2T.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Dear Family, so very sorry for your loss. I´ve fondly known Syl for a long time, he will be sadly missed. God bless his dear family and comfort them in their sorrow.
Sharon Murphy
January 2, 2022
Dearest Uncle Syl, we will miss you very much I know you are having some wine with my Father , Uncle Frank, Uncle Louie and Aunt Bruna and many of our other missed family members I could of solved world peace and you still would have called me a space cadet .. I will miss that Rest in peace
Claudette Scirri
December 27, 2021
Great Deputy, great guy. Condolences to his family.
Art Litzinger
Work
December 27, 2021
Sil, Bonnie , Ariahana, and family, our deepest sympathies.
Tracykupka
December 27, 2021
Great guy...Syl and family are in my thoughts and prayers now and always. My heart goes out to all of you. May God be with you all.
Dianne Marie Scirri
December 27, 2021
John was a tough cop and always a good friend. Condolences to the family.
Tom Graziani
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss Si was a great guy
Alan Garrow. ECSD
December 26, 2021
Great Guy
Alan Garrow. ECSD
Work
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results