PAIGE - Sylvester Lee, Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 3rd, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit New Testament Revival Cathedral, 987 Kensington Ave., Buffalo on Saturday, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kitten
September 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Sending love and prayers from Detroit, MI.
Dawn Diaab
September 13, 2021
I'm so lost for words, I wasn't ready for this. I'm so thankful for our time together at the Family Reunion 2021. I will never forget the last words we shared. Love you always, forever in my heart. To my family, know that God is with us all during this most difficult time. Rest Easy Vester
Guesselda Drew
September 11, 2021
You are going to be missed. Thanks for all the good times and being a friend. Our hearts go out to your entire family. Rest In Peace.
Ricky(SLICK) Brown and J Whitfield
Friend
September 10, 2021
OUR HEARTS ARE TROUBLED, YOU DON'T GO THIS ALONE. LOVE YOU GUYS, WHEN YOU HURT I HURT,HE IS @ PEACE, STAY STRONG PLEASE
DENISE PAIGE sayles AND LEOLA
Family
September 10, 2021
Vester,May you rest in eternal peace. Forever in my heart.
Benita kimbrough
Family
September 10, 2021
I am lost words I am truly going to miss you so much cuz I miss your smile your laugh I miss all the fun we had and laughter your style you are the greatest big cousin ever I love you forever in my heart
laquetia Holmes
Family
September 9, 2021
This is a hard one! Bro cookouts won´t be the same. Always looked forward to my brother John & you to pop up. Love u much big brother rest easy
Shari Sullivan
September 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Swatavia Fisher
September 9, 2021
I will miss your laugh!
Rest easy brother.
Keith Pease
September 9, 2021
I'm sure gonna miss your Charm, your Wit and definitely your Style..Love you with my whole heart...
AUNTIE Sheryl
September 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sheryl Bush
September 9, 2021
To the Paige family my thoughts and prayers are with you all.