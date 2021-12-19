Menu
Sylvia FERRELLI
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
FERRELLI - Sylvia
(nee Mastrantoni)
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Aldo A. Ferrelli, Sr.; dearest mother of Linda J. (Anthony) Kuroski, Aldo A. (Sharon) Ferrelli, Jr. and Sandra M. (Thomas) Unverzart; grandmother of Christopher (Sheri) Kuroski, Lori (Scott) Madsen, Melissa (Matthew) Scranton and Jason DiStefano; great-grandmother of Aubrey, Emily, Claire and Luke. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
