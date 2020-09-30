Menu
Sylvia GIORDANO
GIORDANO - Sylvia (nee Torre)
Of New York, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on September 18, 2020, age 91. Sylvia was the beloved wife of Dr. Bernard Giordano for 57 years. Sylvia received her master's in pharmacy from the University of Buffalo and practiced pharmacy before she was married at Sisters Hospital in Buffalo, NY. She is survived by her sons Bernard, Carmen, and Christopher; her brother Dr. Nelson Torre; her daughter-in-law Camille; her granddaughters Leyla and Natalia; nieces, nephews, and cousins around the world. There will be a remote funeral service on what would have been her 92nd birthday, on November 1, 2020. For funeral service information and to share condolences, please email: [email protected]


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
