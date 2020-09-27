WOJCIK, PROCYSHYN - Sylvia (nee Lensky)

Age 90, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Wojcik and the late Stanley Procyshyn; dear mother to Susan Angell, Cookie Dobbs (Gerry), Gary Procyshyn (Louann), Gail Fein (Mitch), Kim Giordano, Brian Procyshyn (Becky); step-daughter Janice Ignatowski (Geoffrey); sister of the late Alice Burshtynsky (Marty) and the late Robert Lensky; grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Sylvia was a hospice volunteer for 15 years. She loved to play poker and mah-jongg. Sylvia was active in her community and will be missed by many.





