ROSEN - Sylvia L. (nee Korn) It is with deep gratitude for her love, and great sadness in our hearts, that we announce her passing at age 102 on January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Rosen; loving mother of Michael (Donna) Rosen and Judith (Louie) Martina; sister of Morton Korn and the late Harold, Irving and Harriet; devoted grandmother of Nathan, Eric (Pamela) and Anna; great-grandmother of Liam, Caden and Garrett. A private Funeral Service will be held and a Celebration of Sylvia's Life for friends and family will be announced in the Spring. Memorials may be made to the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Arrangements by the MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at :www.mesnekoff.com
Our deepest sympathies Judy, Lou, Nate, Jesica ! We are so blessed to have known Sylvia and grateful for being able to spend time with her during a tender part of her life!
All Our Love,
Pam (Ma) & Mark - Bonita Springs, Fla