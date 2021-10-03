SKOTARSKI - Sylvia M. (nee Lukaszewski)
September 30, 2021, beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of David (Melanie) and Daniel (Nicole); loving grandmother of Justin, Allyson, Caroline, Sara, Brayden, Colin and the late Abigail; sister of the late Edmund Lukaszewski. Visitation on Thursday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.