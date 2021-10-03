Menu
Sylvia M. SKOTARSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
SKOTARSKI - Sylvia M. (nee Lukaszewski)
September 30, 2021, beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of David (Melanie) and Daniel (Nicole); loving grandmother of Justin, Allyson, Caroline, Sara, Brayden, Colin and the late Abigail; sister of the late Edmund Lukaszewski. Visitation on Thursday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Dave and Dan, My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother, a lovely lady.
Barbara Dera
October 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Sylvia´s family. Sylvia was a loyal client & friend of mine for many years. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her!
Cynthia Thuman
October 3, 2021
