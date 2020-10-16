BÉLANGER - Sylvie (1951-2020)
Sylvie Bélanger peacefully passed away in Montreal on October 8, 2020, at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was survived by her devoted husband, Richard (Rick) Simpson; her mother, Denise Deschênes; her brothers, Mario and Laurier; sister-in-law, Ginette; her beloved nephews and nieces; and friends and fellow artists in Montreal, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Paris. A well-known artist in the field of video and installation, her work has been the subject of major exhibitions in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Along with her career as an artist, over the years she taught at the University of Windsor, The San Francisco Art Institute and, until her recent retirement, at the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a professor, her intellectual rigor and integrity, combined with her generosity, contributed to the formation of generations of accomplished young artists. Sylvie's infectious enthusiasm and constructive approach to life will dearly be missed by all who met her. We invite you to revisit the short film about Sylvie on the NFB's website: https://www.nfb.ca/film/derriere_limage_un_portrait_de_sylvie_belanger
. Due to the pandemic, in keeping with Sylvie's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Centre Funéraire Régional Joliette,1077 Lépine Joliette, J6E 7R1, Qc, Canada. Please share condolences online at www.centrefunerairejoliette.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.