Tamara IWASZCZENKO
IWASZCZENKO - Tamara (nee Sawicka)
December 12, 2021, age 92, of Disputanta, VA; formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alex Iwaszczenko; dearest mother of Lucy (Dale) Blair; dear grandmother of Lisa (Scott) Magazine, Jason (Morgan Page) Alicea and great-grandmother of Sasha, Anya and Emmy; aunt of Val (Karen) Budowski. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, December 17th, 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Funeral Service will be held Saturday at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Panachyda Friday at 5 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
17
Service
5:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church
200 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY
