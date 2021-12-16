IWASZCZENKO - Tamara (nee Sawicka)

December 12, 2021, age 92, of Disputanta, VA; formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alex Iwaszczenko; dearest mother of Lucy (Dale) Blair; dear grandmother of Lisa (Scott) Magazine, Jason (Morgan Page) Alicea and great-grandmother of Sasha, Anya and Emmy; aunt of Val (Karen) Budowski. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, December 17th, 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Funeral Service will be held Saturday at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Panachyda Friday at 5 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.