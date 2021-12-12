ZULICK - Tamera (nee Kirby)
Age 59, of Eden, NY died December 4, 2021. Daughter of the late Lyel and Alice Kirby. Wife of Richard D. Zulick, Jr. Mother of Candice (Michael) Anderson and Jaclyn (Peter Swacha).Grandmother of Malachi Anderson, Angelo Walker and P.J. Swacha. Sister of Craig (Laura) Kirby, Bill (Suzanne) Kirby, Larry (late Claudia) Kirby, Marilyn (Keith) Davis and Madilyn (Michael) Hillier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park, Hospice Buffalo or Ovarian Cancer Research. A memorial will be held at a later date. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.