Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tamera ZULICK
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
ZULICK - Tamera (nee Kirby)
Age 59, of Eden, NY died December 4, 2021. Daughter of the late Lyel and Alice Kirby. Wife of Richard D. Zulick, Jr. Mother of Candice (Michael) Anderson and Jaclyn (Peter Swacha).Grandmother of Malachi Anderson, Angelo Walker and P.J. Swacha. Sister of Craig (Laura) Kirby, Bill (Suzanne) Kirby, Larry (late Claudia) Kirby, Marilyn (Keith) Davis and Madilyn (Michael) Hillier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park, Hospice Buffalo or Ovarian Cancer Research. A memorial will be held at a later date. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.