CATANIA - Tami A.
March 5, 2021, loving daughter of Peter A. and the late Mary S. Zuber Catania; beloved sister of Kym Catania; niece of Anthony (Joni Davis) Catania and Mary (Kenneth Hufstater) Catania; cousin of Brian, Eric and Jeanne Hufstater, Mary LaBalsamo, Fran Catania and Flo Ricci. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore where a Celebration of Tami's Life will follow the visitation at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.