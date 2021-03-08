Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tami A. CATANIA
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CATANIA - Tami A.
March 5, 2021, loving daughter of Peter A. and the late Mary S. Zuber Catania; beloved sister of Kym Catania; niece of Anthony (Joni Davis) Catania and Mary (Kenneth Hufstater) Catania; cousin of Brian, Eric and Jeanne Hufstater, Mary LaBalsamo, Fran Catania and Flo Ricci. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore where a Celebration of Tami's Life will follow the visitation at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
10
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.