REGAN - Tamme A. (nee Byrnes)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul E. Regan; devoted mother of Samantha (Hannah) Rohloff, Chris (Sarah Tubbs) Steiner and Anthony (Jessica) Steiner; cherished grandmother of Martina and Kaleb; loving daughter of William (late Irene) Byrnes and Dorothy (nee Fillipink) Byrnes; dear sister of Scott Byrnes, Michael (Evelyn) Byrnes, David (Victoria) Byrnes, Bill (Kiana) Byrnes and Patty Kuberski; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday (November 15th) from 1-3:30 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Tamme served in the United States Air Force. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.