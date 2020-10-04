Menu
Tammy J. SPEED
SPEED - Tammy J. (nee Abraham)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Delmar T. Speed; devoted mother of Steven (Monique) and Alyssa Abraham; cherished grandmother of Alivia Abraham; loving daughter of Charlene (Paul) Zablotny and George Abraham Sr.; dear sister of Jillian (Dan) White and George Abraham Jr.; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Wednesday from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
