Tammy L. KINDRED
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KINDRED - Tammy L.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest suddenly December 4, 2021. Mother of Nicholas, April, Brianna and Nathan; survived by eight grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Linda Kindred; sister of Robert (Jennifer), Joseph (Debbie), Mark (Lisa), John and the late Julie. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday morning (December 18) at 10 o'clock at the Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
