LATELLO - Tammy L.
(nee Dickey)
Of Cheektowaga, November 22, 2020. Devoted mother of Nina and Amorita; loving grandmother of Gia and Milania; cherished daughter of Daryel (nee Punchios) and the late Alvin Dickey; dear sister of Deborah Dickey and the late Danny Dickey; also survived by nephews. A future Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held. In remembrance of Tammy's life, please consider planting a tree. Condolences may be shared online at www.cichonborgoszfuneral home.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.