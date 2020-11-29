Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tammy L. LATELLO
LATELLO - Tammy L.
(nee Dickey)
Of Cheektowaga, November 22, 2020. Devoted mother of Nina and Amorita; loving grandmother of Gia and Milania; cherished daughter of Daryel (nee Punchios) and the late Alvin Dickey; dear sister of Deborah Dickey and the late Danny Dickey; also survived by nephews. A future Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held. In remembrance of Tammy's life, please consider planting a tree. Condolences may be shared online at www.cichonborgoszfuneral home.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.