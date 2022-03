BENKOW - Tania (nee Abramenko)

March 23, 2022, of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved wife of the late John Benkow; devoted mother of Tamara Benkow and George (Kathryn) Benkow; loving grandmother of Lydia Marie. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 25th, from 11-11:30 AM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.