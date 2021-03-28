Menu
Tavish S. MALONEY
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
MALONEY - Tavish S.
March 24, 2021. Beloved son of Walter Hugh Maloney III "Terry" and Heather Kothen; step-son of Daniel Kothen; dear brother of Margaret Moore and extra brother of Vallery Marx; loved grandson of Anne Surdam; cousin of Megan Maloney and Jonathan Dimitri. No prior visitation. A Festival of Life will be celebrated in honor of Tavish at a later date. "Tavish was literally a rock star in every sense of the word. He found coolness, everything creative, he treated the stage like church and the audience like God." - Oso Oso Band. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for blessing the best years of my life with your light. Your love and energy is truly unmatched. There will never be another like you. I love you. See you on the flip side
Anonymous
March 31, 2021
Dear Heather and Dan we were so sorry to hear this news in Florida and we send our love and heartfelt condolences. May the pain of loss give way to beautiful momories that sooth your hearts. Love and prayers Dawn &Sam
Sam &Dawn Curazzato
March 31, 2021
Heaven has gained the sweetest soul. I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a great kid and one of the sweetest souls I have ever met.
Dee Douglas
March 29, 2021
You were truly a one in a million person, and you will be missed
Naomie
March 28, 2021
Entire worlds just a little darker without you buddy. Stay Gold.
Alexander
March 28, 2021
