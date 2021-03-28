MALONEY - Tavish S.
March 24, 2021. Beloved son of Walter Hugh Maloney III "Terry" and Heather Kothen; step-son of Daniel Kothen; dear brother of Margaret Moore and extra brother of Vallery Marx; loved grandson of Anne Surdam; cousin of Megan Maloney and Jonathan Dimitri. No prior visitation. A Festival of Life will be celebrated in honor of Tavish at a later date. "Tavish was literally a rock star in every sense of the word. He found coolness, everything creative, he treated the stage like church and the audience like God." - Oso Oso Band. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.