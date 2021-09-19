CLARK - Taylor J.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021. Loving companion of Heather R. Cross; dearest father of Novalei R. Clark; beloved son of Garth W. and Nancy L. (MacPherson) Clark; grandson of Leonora R. (Alessi) and the late John M. MacPherson, Harold W. and Genevieve G. (Hoyt) Clark; brother of Ryan W. Clark; uncle of Aryes R. Szwed; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM (face masks are required). Please share memories and condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.