Taylor J. CLARK
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
CLARK - Taylor J.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021. Loving companion of Heather R. Cross; dearest father of Novalei R. Clark; beloved son of Garth W. and Nancy L. (MacPherson) Clark; grandson of Leonora R. (Alessi) and the late John M. MacPherson, Harold W. and Genevieve G. (Hoyt) Clark; brother of Ryan W. Clark; uncle of Aryes R. Szwed; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM (face masks are required). Please share memories and condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Sep
21
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
Words cannot express how sorry I am that this happened. My prayers and well wishes are with you. I wish that there was some way we could lessen the pain you are no doubtably feeling right now. Take care and try to keep going. All our love! Rest In Peace Taylor!
Barb and Dave Flynn
Family
September 20, 2021
I can't tell you how my heart goes out to all of you at this time. Sending you all comforting, and healing thoughts. With much love I send my sincerest condolences for your loss. My Taylor rest in peace.
Patti Rourke
Friend
September 20, 2021
My most sincere condolences on your loss of Taylor. Be comforted in the knowledge he is now peacefully in a better place and by the love and support of family and friends.
Tom Herald
Other
September 20, 2021
