RILEY - Tearah Mae "Susie"
(nee Smallwood)
Entered into eternal rest November 29, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2 PM-5 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.