Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tearah Mae "Susie" RILEY
RILEY - Tearah Mae "Susie"
(nee Smallwood)
Entered into eternal rest November 29, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2 PM-5 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.