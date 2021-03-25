So many things this week that made me think of you. Something as simple as Pizza because it was our thing to do when I came home to visit, or the radio playing Jaheim last night. I can still hear you shouting out calling Me #. I miss you so much and I find peace in knowing that all the things that remind me of you is your way of letting me know that you're still with me. I love you forever Padre.

Cherrelle C. Family March 19, 2022