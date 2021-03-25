CHAPMAN - Telly Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.
Wow! It still doesn't seem real. Missing you so much Nephew. I miss your smile and your down-to-earth attitude. Rest in Paradise! Until we meet again. You will forever be in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. Never ever forgotten.
Carol Johnson & Family
March 19, 2022
So many things this week that made me think of you. Something as simple as Pizza because it was our thing to do when I came home to visit, or the radio playing Jaheim last night. I can still hear you shouting out calling Me #. I miss you so much and I find peace in knowing that all the things that remind me of you is your way of letting me know that you're still with me. I love you forever Padre.
Cherrelle C.
Family
March 19, 2022
Miss you so much Nephew. R.I.P. Holidays are just not the same without you, Jackie, Spodio, Daddy and Jody. Happy Christmas in Heaven. Forever in my heart and memories. You let us way too early. But God had a plan.
Carol Johnson & Family
Family
December 24, 2021
I miss you so much daddy. Especially now more than ever. I wish you were here.
Cherrelle
Family
December 20, 2021
Rob "GoGo", so sorry to read about your loss. My God be with you and your family during this time
Darren Deko
March 27, 2021
Dear Kena and family I want to send to all of you my sincere condolences and sympathy for the loss of your father. May he rest in power in God´s loving embrace and may all left to morn him receive God´s love and grace. My prayers are with you.
Marva Wade
March 26, 2021
My prayers are with the family and friends. May God's peace and comfort be with you at this most difficult time.
Brenda James
March 26, 2021
Rest in Peace. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Family get togethers will never be the same. You will truly be missed.
Carol & Frankie Johnson
March 26, 2021
NYSNA Board and Colleagues
March 25, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to the CHAPMAN family at this time so SORRY to hear the sad news of Telly´s passing. May God give you the strength you need in the days to come and in the beautiful memories you have for him !
Vickie Starks-Swain
March 25, 2021
To my "mom" Maxine Chapman and the entire family it is with sadness that I send my sincerest condolences. I pray that you find peace to help you all move through this lifelong journey. May you find a tiny bit of comfort in your lifetime of memories.
Love,
Malia