STOJEK - Teofil Jr. "Junior"
Of Strykersville, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Genevieve (nee Kirsch); father of Kathleen (Brian) Long, Brenda (Robert) Small, and late Douglas Stojek; grandfather of Nicole (Joe) Pinkerman, Emily Small, Sarah Small and Eric Small; great-grandfather of Madison Pinkerman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters (one being his twin). Private Services will be held. "Junior" was a Maintenance Foreman for American/ITT Standard for nearly 40 years. He loved polkas, fishing, and was a master craftsman and woodworker. The family requests memorials may be made to The Summit Center or the Strykersville Emergency Squad. Share condolences at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.