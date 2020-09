STOJEK - Teofil Jr. "Junior"Of Strykersville, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Genevieve (nee Kirsch); father of Kathleen (Brian) Long, Brenda (Robert) Small, and late Douglas Stojek; grandfather of Nicole (Joe) Pinkerman, Emily Small, Sarah Small and Eric Small; great-grandfather of Madison Pinkerman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters (one being his twin). Private Services will be held. "Junior" was a Maintenance Foreman for American/ITT Standard for nearly 40 years. He loved polkas, fishing, and was a master craftsman and woodworker. The family requests memorials may be made to The Summit Center or the Strykersville Emergency Squad. Share condolences at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com