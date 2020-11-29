WARD - Teresa B. (nee Pajor)
November 23, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Adam Ward; loving mother of Iwona T. (Timothy) Maxick; cherished Babcia of Adelina and Eliana Maxick; dear sister of the late Zdzislaw and Stefania; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (Rt. 20A, near Rt. 219). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, from Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.